First trailer for the OVA of the hilarious anime Oresuki, in Japan will debut in the cinema

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Oresuki the absurd is on the agenda, but nobody could have expected that one of the main features of the anime would have been transposed into the real world. Despite the lack of publicity and very low expectations, the series literally exploded in Japan, even gaining a film debut.

Oresuki 's OVA, confirmed immediately after the end of the first season, will be shown in Japanese cinemas from May 23, 2020, as clearly anticipated by the trailer visible at the bottom of the article. An exact week before the debut was also organized a special event dedicated to the series, in which the production of the second season.

In case you have not yet had the opportunity to recover it, we anticipate that the anime tells the adventures of Amatsuyu Kisaragi, said Joro, a boy with a sunny and friendly character. After receiving two fake statements from the student council president Sakura Akino and from her childhood friend Aoi Hinata, actually fall in love with his best friend Sun-chan, Joro shows his true face, that of an egocentric and individualistic boy, and persuades himself to help them both and then conquer what will be rejected.

The plot, trivial on paper, is embellished with hilarious breaks on the fourth wall, in which the same protagonist scoffs at the stereotypes of classic romantic comedies. The series was aired in the last third of 2019.

And what do you think of it? Have you already recovered the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to get an idea instead, we advise you to take a look at the first official trailer of Oresuki.

