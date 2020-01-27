Entertainment

First trailer for the new musical anime "Listerners", synopsis and other news revealed

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
More than six months have passed since the announcement of Listeners, the new sci-fi musical anime written by the famous Come on Sato (Eureka Seven, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop). Today, finally, a first trailer of the new series and several news related to cast, staff and characters have been revealed.

First, the plot of Sato's new work has been described as follows: "In a world where music doesn't exist, a young boy meets Myu, a mysterious girl with a jack entry fixed on her body. When this is first connected to an amplifier, something will happen that will change the world forever … Thus begins a musical journey that will never be forgotten.".

The anime was written by Come on Sato is Taichi Hasimoto, following the concept created by the singer JIN. Hiroaki Ando (Ajin, Gambo) will direct the anime at Study Map, which will provide for the animations, while Shinpei Kamada will deal with the character design sketched by the artist pomodorosa.

Currently nothing is said about the release date, set for the generic 2020. As regards the cast, it has been confirmed that the protagonist will be the talented Rie Takahashi (Megumin in Konosuba, Emilia in Re: Zero), while Ayumu Murase will wear as the male co-star.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this work? Let us know with a comment! In case you are passionate about musical souls then, we recommend you take a look at the recent Carole & Tuesday.

