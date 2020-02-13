Entertainment

First trailer for Shonan Junai Gumi: the adventures of Young GTO are relived

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The anime of GTO – Great Teacher Onizuka went around the world thanks to the character and irreverence of its protagonist, Eikichi Onizuka, 22 years old, unmarried. Her adventure in search of a girl with whom to lose her virginity did not start, however, behind the chair, but when he darted in Shonan Junai Gumi's time with Ryuji Danma.

This side of history often little known by fans is about to receive a live action: Amazon Prime announced an adaptation of Shonan Junai Gumi a few weeks ago. This will debut in two weeks and, given the proximity to the release, it's time to view the first trailer and the photo of the main cast in full.

The trailer you can see above for Young GTO: Shonan Junai Gumi live action It was released on Wednesday February 12 and in a minute and a half it shows all the light-heartedness of the youth of Eikichi and Ryuji. The Onibaku however, they will not only be busy with the girls, but will be forced to face other thugs in fights and motorcycle races.

The cast is composed of Yurina Yanagi, Shiori Yoshida, Kasumi Yamaya, Misato Morita, Eita Okuno, Kū Ijima, Katsuya Takagi, Kazunori Mimura, Mizuki Maehara, Karin Ono, Yūki Takao, Yūtarō, Atomu Mizuishi, Kaito Yoshimura and Keisuke Higashi. Instead, as a guest star, Yōko Minami, Kunihiko Ida, Shunsuke Daitō, Yoshinori Okada, Eisaku Yoshida and Togi Makabe will be present.

The band T-BOLAN will take care of the opening and theme song "Hanashitakunai" (I don't want to let you go); Takashi Sorimachi will also present an important song for the show entitled "POISON ~ Iitai Koto mo Ienai Konna Yo no Naka wa ~". The series will debut on February 28 on Amazon Prime Video, are you ready to see the young GTO in action in Shonan Junai Gumi?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

