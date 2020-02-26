First trailer for Project G.G., the new Platinum Games game

Share it:

We still don't know what it is really about Project G.G. However, the first trailer for the Platinum Games game has already been revealed. And the truth is that it looks as if, as said by Hideki Kamiya, it will be totally true. That is, both the characters and the world or the gameplay of the title will be recognizable by fans of "the brand" Platinum. You can see the teaser below.

In any case, it will be a game completely produced and edited by the studio itself and without the need for third parties. In addition, the platforms it will reach are still unclear. In fact, the teaser itself makes it clear that it is a long-term project (a recruitment message is launched), so that it is not ruled out that we are going to the next generation of consoles.

Regarding the video, it shows us a collapsed city. In it, a young man tries to protect his dog that is in the middle of some rubble. Shatters that have been made by an atrocious giant monster. And it is at that moment when the young man himself modifies his size to his pleasure, to be at the height of the circumstances.

This is what Kamiya has commented regarding the announcement: "Hello everyone. This is Hideki Kamiya, the head of game desasapland at PlatinumGames. It is an honor today, finally, to announce a completely new and original PlatinumGames project. In the fourteen years since we founded this company, we have worked to achieve the dream of creating and launching a game based on a Platinum intellectual property. Now, we are finally moving towards that starting line. "

On the other hand, it is rumored that it could be a game based on the superhero Ultraman (for the helmet worn by the protagonist, for example). Although having coincided with the announcement of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, it would not be unusual for it to be a sequel.

