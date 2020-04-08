First trailer for Chris Hemsworth's new on Netflix: 'Tyler Rake'

Share it:

We had already been able to take a look at the first images of ‘Tyler Rake', he thriller of action that will bring us in April to Chris Hemsworth back to our screens. It will via Netflix. And although the story has the brothers Anthony Y Joe Russo in production, this story has nothing to do with her role as a marvelite.

According to the official synopsis, the movie, formerly known as ‘Extraction’Will introduce us to Tyler Rake, "an intrepid mercenary with nothing to lose who receives a very dangerous commission: rescue the kidnapped son of a mafia boss in prison. In the murky world of gun dealers and drug traffickers, an anticipatedly lethal mission becomes an almost impossible challenge that will forever change the lives of Rake and the boy."

Presented as a "action packed high voltage thriller", The film has been directed by Sam Hargrave, specialist and effects coordinator very present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Below you can take a look at the result with its first trailer:

Produced by AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. and shot in locations in India and Thailand, in the cast we can also see David Harbor (‘Stranger Things’, ‘Hellboy’), Rudraksh Jaiswal (‘Kosha’), Randeep Hooda (‘Sarbjit Beeba Boys’), Golshifteh Farahani (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge’), Pankaj Tripathi (‘Gangs of Wasseypur’) and Priyanshu Painyuli (‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’).

‘Tyler Rake’Will have a world premiere on Netflix on April 24.