First trailer for Barbarians, Netflix’s answer to Vikings

The catalog of the American streaming giant continues to be enriched: after the announcement of the Netflix series focused on Lost Ollie, here is the trailer for a new work that we are sure will make everyone happy Vikings fans.

Is titled “Barbarians“and will focus on the events that will culminate with the battle of Teutoburg, a clash that completely halted Roman expansionism in Germany. At the bottom of the news you can find the video that shows us some of the characters we will meet during the episodes, in the cast we will find David Schutter, Laurence Ropp and Bernhard Schutz. To make the series even more authentic, which will tell us the story of the famous battle on the side of the Germanic population, the episodes will be shot entirely in German and Latin.

Here is the comment from Netflix executive Rachel Eggebeen: “We know the Roman perspective of history thanks to the writings that the Romans left us, instead we don’t know much from the Germanic side. The team has worked closely with historians, but they have also developed an exciting story with great characters“. Barbarians will do his debut on Netflix on October 23, however, we still do not know the exact number of episodes of the first season. Finally we leave you with the list of upcoming series coming out on Netflix.