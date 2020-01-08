 First trailer, first scene and images of Locke and Key

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix brings us the first trailer of "Locke & Key", the adaptation series of the successful graphic novels written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez for IDW. The trailer offers us an apparent story of salvation for a mother and her children, who need a new home, but they soon discover that their new house hides more than it seems. A series of keys are opening roads to worlds and incomprehensible creatures.

After the murder of their father in mysterious circumstances, the three Locke brothers and their mother move to an ancestral house, Keyhouse, where they will soon discover that it is full of magic keys that may be related to the death of their father. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens and will stop at nothing to steal the keys. Created by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Curse of Hill House), Locke & Key is a mystery series that explores love, loss and unwavering bonds that define the family.

If we also go to the link at the end of the trailer we will discover the first scene of the series, with one of the keys going into action.

Locke & Key is starring Darby Stanchfield ("Scandal") In the role of Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott ("ITEM" and “IT Chapter 2”) how Bode LockeConnor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira how Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

The executive producers of Locke & Key are Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antoni and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Syracuse for Take 5.