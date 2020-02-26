First trailer and poster of Rumble, the WWE-based animated film

Share it:

Have you ever thought about how WWE would be if the fighters were not human? That is precisely what Paramount Animation and WWE Studios propose, just presented Rumble, the first animated film based on WWE and which will have the monsters as the main protagonists.

In addition, they have just published the first official trailer, apart from presenting their art through a first poster. Below you can see the progress.

As you can see in the trailer, we are introduced to Tentacular, the current world champion. According to the announcer, "In the long history of monster fighting, there has never been a champion like Tentacular." Then we can see how, the privilege of trying, may correspond to Steve (who has the voice of Will Arnett), who will be the protagonist. Basically, it will be who plays the role of brave loser in Rumble.

Your overweight is evident (even if it is a monster), so Steve will have to put the batteries if he wants to change his condition. That's where your personal trainer comes into play, which will help you reach the top. Of course, humor will be the main component of this movie that will hit theaters at a time still undetermined next year 2021. Below you can see the first official poster.

On the other hand, we currently know that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reasaplands will star in the film with Arnett. In Lynch's case, this will be the first important role he plays for a movie. However, Reasaplands recently starred in Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw as one of Dwayne Johnson's character cousins. In addition, the film will be directed by Hamish Grieve.

Source: CBR