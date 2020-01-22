First trailer and character design for Digimon Adventure: Psi, will be a reboot of the franchise

Share it:

Unlike the rivals / enemies of the Pokémon, the Digimon series has never seen a continuity in the transmission. The various souls that have followed each other over the years have always proposed new protagonists and settings, sometimes unrelated to each other but have never achieved the success of Digimon Adventure, anime aired in 1999.

By virtue of the fact that the first protagonists Tai and Agumon, together with all the other first generation DigiPrelected, were the most famous, the episodes Digimon Adventure have been produced in recent years: Tri e ora the last film that will close that story born twenty years ago, with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna.

However a few days ago there was the announcement of Digimon Adventure: Psi, anime that will leave in April and will see the young Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, TK and Kari on TV. After the first key visual, for Digimon Adventure: Psi the first teaser trailer has also arrived which traces the first adventures of Digi-Chosen on the island of File with a few scenes and anticipates the arrival of the new series. The airing is scheduled for April, every Sunday at 9:00 am and will take the place of GeGeGe no Kitaro.

Along with this short video, however, Bandai Namco has also communicated another important thing, namely that Digimon Adventure: Psi will serve as the franchise's reboot. The character design of the two protagonists was also disclosed, namely Tai Kamiya and Agumon, which you can see at the bottom of the news.

To direct this new beginning there will be Masato Mitsuka, former director of the Digimon Fusion episodes, who will prepare the anime for Toei Animation. Atsuhiro Tomioka will oversee the script while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru will act as character design. Akihiro Asanuma is the animation director, Ryouka Kinoshita is the artistic director and Toshiki Amada will take care of the settings. The producers chosen will be Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa and Hiroyuki Sakurada.

Digimon Adventure: Psi will be set in 2020 and will introduce a new story for Tai, in the fifth year of elementary school, with Agumon at his side. The narration will begin in Tokyo when a strange large-scale malfunction of a network occurs. Tai is preparing for a summer camp when the malfunction occurs, while Tai's mother and little sister get stuck on a train. Tai will run to Shibuya to help them. However, during this attempt to reach them, he will come transported to DigiWorld together with the other DigiPrelected due to a strange phenomenon.