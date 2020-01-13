First track of how Jennifer Lopez's performance in the 2020 Super Bowl will be

Share it:

Missing very little to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira give everything on the stage of Hard Rock Stadium in the 2020 Super Bowl. While February 2 arrives, the Puerto Rican singer has wanted to make us more entertaining the three weeks of waiting with a small video that has hung on TikTok. Some images that give us some small clue of everything we will see (and hear) in this sporting event during its famous halftime.

Last year it was Adam Levine who was in charge of animating the bill. This time, it is up to two great divas such as Shakira and JLo, as they announced themselves via Instagram at the end of September to the joy of all their fans. The thing promises, and now we have it clearer than ever with the images we have seen of one of the essays. The bad thing, that now we are looking forward to the moment.

Jennifer Lopez will sing 'On The Floor' in the Super Bowl 2020

"It's three weeks left for the Super Bowl, so I'm going to give you a preview of my part-time performance on my TikTok profile. This week take on the challenge and dance 'On The Floor' with me! I'll share some of my favorites" , Jennifer said.

Well, first track revealed: we already know one of the songs he will sing. After reading this, we immediately ran to her TikTok profile, where we could see a little more about the choreography that she and her dancers will interpret. Among them, by the way, was Alex Rodriguez, his partner, who wanted to join the #JloSuperBowlChallenge.

We already count the days!