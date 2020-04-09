First spoilers of ONE PIECE 977: a puzzling truth about Kaido arrives

Share it:

The members of the Straw Hat crew, along with the rest of the alliance between samurai and pirates, seem to be ready to begin one of the greatest battles ever seen in ONE PIECE. The era of Kaido of the Hundred Beasts seems to be nearing its end as the group decides to go to Onigashima.

After the events of chapter 976 that also brought Jinbe back into the ranks of the protagonists, here are i first spoilers and the first images of ONE PIECE chapter 977. For now there is little information available on the net, starting from the title: it will be "The party is over !!" and you can see it in one of the cartoons available below. In the cover story, the sisters Laura and Chiffon finally reunite.

We then move on to the rest of the chapter, where Luffy warns everyone not to party. His crew had in fact begun to celebrate the return of the Fishman to the crew, but the captain reminds him that they will be able to celebrate only after having shot down the emperor. In addition, Jinbe seems to say that he arrived late only because he had to heal the wounds of his companions after the fight with Big Mom.

Meanwhile in Onigashima, the six flying warriors have arrived in the presence of Kaido, but only the feet are shown to us. Meanwhile Kaido wonders what happened to "him" and, at the request of clarification of another character, replies "I refer to my son". Then Kaido has a son which so far may not have been revealed, since he asks to go and call him since he has to have a banquet and he has to meet Big Mom. Just Big Mom seems to be preparing with a kimono.

What do you think of these advances from ONE PIECE chapter 977? The few vignettes leaked so far are visible at the bottom.