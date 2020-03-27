First spoilers for My Hero Academia 266: a poignant battle for happiness

Share it:

The last chapters of My Hero Academia they showed the extent of the battle raging between Villain and Pro Hero. Inevitably, a war cannot prevent there being victims between the factions and Kohei Horikoshi is perfectly aware of this, even at the cost of breaking the hearts of readers.

Twice 's emotional breakdown at the revelation of double-game Hawks sparked a battle between the two, with the fight blatantly turning to Hero 2. However, just when the fight seemed to be coming to an end, Dabi broke in on the battlefield by hitting the hero by surprise.

Chapter 266 of the manga starts right here, with the blow from behind by the villain that seems at first knock Hawks down. And it is only by a whisker that the Pro Hero manages to escape the flames by flying across the room bringing Twice with it, although not without major damage. The hero seems tried and, in a moment of carelessness, Twice manages to escape him thanks to the cover of Dabi, but just when he thought he had escaped him, with surprising speed, Hawks joins himdespite another blaze you try in vain to slow it down. The result is a gigantic explosion that can be felt from all over the Paranormal Liberation Front. However, just in that moment of explosion, the Hero number 2 appears behind the one who considered him a friend and with a feather he hits him.

Meantime, Toga and Mr. Compress they are struggling against a Hero, but Twice arrives just in time to knock him out and help his friends. The goal of the villain, mortally wounded, was to reach Toga again to say goodbye. The scene, of very intense intensity, is shown in an exciting table where Toga embraces his partner – who is dissolving – and thanks him for saving her. Twice curses Hawks in tears, though not without admitting to himself that he has achieved happiness.