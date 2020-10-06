First spoilers for Attack of the Giants 133: the advance continues

The Attack of the Giants 133 is about to arrive unstoppable on the readers. The Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has its release scheduled for October 9, 2020, or in a few days. As usual, however, there are those who manage to get their hands on the paper magazine in advance, disclosing the first details online.

So let’s see the spoiler of The Attack of the Giants 133 so far leaked. Some of these have been disclosed by the usual Ryokutya2089 who on his site shares some views and opinions on the chapter he has read; another part derives from the site of the French publisher Pika Edition which has included the new chapter in its catalog, complete with a summary.

Let’s start with the latter. The text inserted by the editor reads: “On board the seaplane that is taking them to the fortress of Salta, Armin and his group observe the action plan …”, confirming a new focus on Armin and the other boys on the means of transport. Japanese blogger Ryokutya reveals instead that the chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants is titled “Advanced”.

In the comments it says that someone claims to have forgotten that there is also a certain option to stop the march. And that Eren is now almost like a deity. Finally, it looks like a new giant is coming, one final form that is compared to Jojo’s Kars.

What do you expect from The Attack of the Giants 133?