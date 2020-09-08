first reviews of Luca Guadagnino’s Sky and HBO series

Share it:

When it became known that the director of Call me by your name had signed with Sky ed HBO for its new original series, the entire world of cinema has turned its gaze, intrigued, to the Bel Paese. Now, a few days after the distribution of We Are Who We Are, here are the first impressions and reviews from overseas.

The very first review comes from the well-known portal Variety, which premiered the entire first season of the series. According to reports, Luca Guadagnino he managed once again to grasp the light-heartedness, the uncertainty and, above all, that mixture of fear and excitement for becoming and experiencing that characterizes adolescence.

“The intimacy of the shooting and the soundtrack make it seem We Are Who We Are a more immersive experience than most action movies can dream of. […] IS visceral to become disturbing, but what else is being a teenager, if not experiencing totally, in a visceral and disturbing way? “

The reviewer, however, also highlights some weaknesses of the series, manifest above all in the characterization of the adult characters:

“IS Interestingly and disappointing that We Are Who We Are Who We Are doesn’t seem to define well who its adults are. It doesn’t seem the actors’ fault, who are all excellent, […] but nevertheless they are not really brought into focus. Their stories are as moving as those of the boys, but it is one thing to tell the experiences of teenagers passing the time in a humid summer, it is quite another to describe the experiences of American soldiers living in Italy in the last months of the presidential elections. 2016. This losing sight of the adult characters is no small mistake, because everything else is impressive and flawless“.



The opinions of the The Hollywood Reporter, which describes Guadagnino’s work as full of dreamlike and evanescent tones, typical of the director’s work:

“The screenplays (by Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri) are meticulously crafted, guided by the constant revelation of the layers of the characters. They expose the way in which each character deals with the sense of loss that he cannot shake off, no matter where he goes, partly aware of the losses he will inevitably face. “

While Rolling Stones states that “Few transplants from the large to the small screen have an eye, or ear, as acute as the Guadagnino one. […] The soundtrack mixes modern pop and hip-hop with classic pieces in a way that adds depth and tension to even the most pleasant of afternoons and makes the heart vibrate in the most exciting moments. The military has a culture built on conformity, We Are Who We Are, however, is a story of nonconformists, both military and non-military, in a way unrelated to the same concept and in more ways than one “.

To find out more, don’t miss the first images of the series in the We Are Who We Are trailer.