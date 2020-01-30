Share it:

The first reactions of 'Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn) have already arrived, via social networks.' Hordes of DC fans have been waiting for news of how the new movie stars Margot Robbie. And from what the first ratings say, the result is quite good. For the general public, the best of the movie 'Suicide Squad' was Robbie's Harley Quinn. And it seems that he has taken note in his first solo adventure, according to first impressions.

Together with the actress and producer they arrive Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a hunter, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez in the skin of Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain e Ewan McGregor like black mask. Cathy Yan is responsible for directing this new film that will arrive on February 7.

Below we show several of the reactions collected by Twitter.

"Cathy Yan's 'Birds of Prey' is a criminally fun celebration of the brotherhood, with some of my favorite fighting scenes I recently remembered. I was smiling from ear to ear all the time"

"It's a crazy and great superhero movie. The fight scenes are great and the villains delicious. It shouldn't have taken so long to arrive, but it was a lot of fun".

"It has action, humor and some of the most memorable characters we've seen in a DC movie, but the highlight is Margot Robbie. It's fantastic like Harley, while also showing that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have with good food".

"'Birds of prey' is a solid break film with a soundtrack that comes to you. The alliance is better than that of 'Suicide Squad', in large part because we have an unusual vision of the intense inner life of a supervillain (and it really fulfills what was promised in the trailer)".

"I just saw 'Birds of Prey' and I am pleased to say that it is already my favorite modern DC movie. Like 'Shazam', he creates his own path with a totally unique aesthetic, action and tone. Margot, Ewan and everyone else are 100% fantastic. Why are there no more skate action scenes?"

"'Birds of prey' is one word: Fun! A frantic hyper stylized comic by Harley Quinn comes alive (it's his movie). It is the 'Deadpool' of DC with a pinch of Tarantino. I couldn't get enough of McGregor's Black Mask. Hysterical, eccentric and deliciously pathetic. A good time to kick your ass!"