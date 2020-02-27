General News

 First preview of the movie Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

February 27, 2020
Image of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

The movie's release "Superman: Red Son" leave us the first teaser of the following animation tape, of “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”. This week the first details of the film were revealed.

Remember that we are facing one of the most ambitious projects in the field of animation of DC because we will see how two large groups, the Justice League and the Dark Justice League, come together to defeat the common enemy Darkseid. The other day revealed the immense cast of voices that would be behind so many characters, and now we have the first moving look at the movie,

Not yet available at high quality, it is taken from the extras of ‘Red Son’, but enough to give us a good first idea of ​​the film and its style of animation. The movie has no set release date yet.

ANIMATION: Justice League Dark Apokolips War Teaser Trailer from DC_Cinematic

