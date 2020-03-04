Entertainment

First photos and start shooting

March 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The expected reboot of the Antena 3 series ‘El Internado’ has already started its recording at the Iratxe Monastery in Navarra. ‘The Internship: The Summits’, which will consist of eight episodes that will be released on Amazon Prime Video throughout 2020, has a cast headed by Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar, Daniel Arias, Daniela Rubia, Claudia Riera, Paula del Río, Gonzalo Díez, Carlos Alcaide, Sara Balerdi and Francisca Aronsson. They will be accompanied by Natalia Dicenta, Ramiro Blas, Alberto Amarilla, El Hammani Mine, Joel Bosqued, Patxi Santamaría, Lucas Velasco, Joseba Usabiaga, Amaia Lizzaralde, Iñake Irastorza, Aitor Beltrán and Kándido Uranga.

Part of the cast of ‘The Boarding School: Las Cumbres’, in the Monastery of Iratxe, in Navarra.

But this incredible location, built in the second half of the eleventh century, will not be the only one to host the recording of the expected continuation. After 15 weeks of filming, the team will move to Donostia, Hondarribia, Lazkao, Usurbil, Ergoien, Bilbao, Anglet and the Zinealdea sets.

Fiction is set in an isolated center of the world and surrounded by countryside where a group of rebellious and problematic kids coexist under the severe discipline imposed by the place, which prepares them for reintegration into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends and threats that remain in force and will immerse you in adventurous and terrifying adventures.

They produce Atresmedia Studios and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) with a team of screenwriters composed of Asier Andueza, Laura Belloso, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre.

