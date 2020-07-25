first photo for the Apple TV + series produced by J.J. Abrams

Share it:

The Apple TV + catalog continues to grow: this time we are talking about Little Voice, interesting project produced by J.J. Abrams is focused on the New York music scene. Here is the first image of the series.

You can see the photo at the bottom of the news, the shot portrays the protagonist Brittany O'Grady in the role of Bess King, talented New York singer struggling with the difficulties in trying to break through the world of music, and to face the many vicissitudes of his life. The cast will also feature Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper. The work will be produced by Warner Bros. and Bad Robot Productions, a company founded by J.J. Abrams. The direction and script of the first episode was entrusted to Jessie Nelson.

The music instead will be composed by Sara Bareilles, American musician winner of a Grammy Awards, who will have the task of creating the right mix of songs for the protagonists of the musical. We don't know when the series will make its debut in the Apple streaming service catalog, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have some more information on the plot and the characters of Little Voice.

