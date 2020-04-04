 First official trailer for LEGO DC: Shazam – Magic & Monsters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters" He left us a small Shazam appearance and now the character will have his own LEGO-style animated film, although he will not be alone in this adventure.

The first trailer for "LEGO DC Shazam Magic & Monster" It is already here and a large number of him walk through it we see a large gallery of villains of the character. In addition, the Justice League will be in the movie, and in fact they are victims of some machinations of the evil Mr. Mind when they are all turned into children. All of this will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as he battles Mr. Mind and even Black Adam.

In the voice cast we have the return of Sean Astin, who will voice the 10-year-old as he already did in Justice League: War and in Justice League: Throne of AtlantisTroy Baker, Nolan North, Gray Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck and Josh Keaton.

Directed by Matt Peters ("LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis") and with a script by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans ”), the film will be released in digital format, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD this spring in the United States.

Via information | Syfy