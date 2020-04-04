General News

 First official trailer for LEGO DC: Shazam – Magic & Monsters

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image from LEGO DC Shazam Magic & Monster (2020)

The movie "LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters" He left us a small Shazam appearance and now the character will have his own LEGO-style animated film, although he will not be alone in this adventure.

The first trailer for "LEGO DC Shazam Magic & Monster" It is already here and a large number of him walk through it we see a large gallery of villains of the character. In addition, the Justice League will be in the movie, and in fact they are victims of some machinations of the evil Mr. Mind when they are all turned into children. All of this will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as he battles Mr. Mind and even Black Adam.

In the voice cast we have the return of Sean Astin, who will voice the 10-year-old as he already did in Justice League: War and in Justice League: Throne of AtlantisTroy Baker, Nolan North, Gray Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck and Josh Keaton.

READ:  The Boys Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Plot Spoilers

Directed by Matt Peters ("LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis") and with a script by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans ”), the film will be released in digital format, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD this spring in the United States.

Via information | Syfy

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.