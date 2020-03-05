General News

 First official images of the Batmobile in The Batman

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the Batmobile in The Batman (2021)

The filming of "The Batman" outdoors we may leave the first look at the Batmobile very soon, and anticipating those images that will end up leaked, just like he did with the Bat-suit, director Matt Reeves has launched the first three official images of the Batmobile in what looks like a large warehouse.

We are facing a car that clearly drinks from the Adam West Batman, in the series of the 60s. On this occasion, Reeves opts for a more realistic, more car-like design (in fact looks like a Dodge Challenger), and less style as comiquero or tank as we have seen in previous films. Very in line with what was said a few weeks ago about what the Batmobile would look like (a style muscle car). It also seems to bear some resemblance to the Unofficial comic book batmobile "Batman 1972" by Francesco Francavilla.

READ:   The possible plot of the new Flash movie revealed

The car arrives next to Batman himself, thus being able to check how the Bat-suit will look from afar, in some images taken with a lighting closer to what we assume, the film will be in front of the outdoor images that we already saw thanks to the shooting. Hopefully it won't take long to show an official image, and in better detail, of the Bat-suit.

In the Reeves line, only share the images without offering more details about what we will see in the movie with a premiere set for June 25, 2021.

Image of the Batmobile in The Batman (2021)

Image of the Batmobile in The Batman (2021)



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.