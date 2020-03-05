 First official images of the Batmobile in The Batman

Share it:

The filming of "The Batman" outdoors we may leave the first look at the Batmobile very soon, and anticipating those images that will end up leaked, just like he did with the Bat-suit, director Matt Reeves has launched the first three official images of the Batmobile in what looks like a large warehouse.

We are facing a car that clearly drinks from the Adam West Batman, in the series of the 60s. On this occasion, Reeves opts for a more realistic, more car-like design (in fact looks like a Dodge Challenger), and less style as comiquero or tank as we have seen in previous films. Very in line with what was said a few weeks ago about what the Batmobile would look like (a style muscle car). It also seems to bear some resemblance to the Unofficial comic book batmobile "Batman 1972" by Francesco Francavilla.

The car arrives next to Batman himself, thus being able to check how the Bat-suit will look from afar, in some images taken with a lighting closer to what we assume, the film will be in front of the outdoor images that we already saw thanks to the shooting. Hopefully it won't take long to show an official image, and in better detail, of the Bat-suit.

In the Reeves line, only share the images without offering more details about what we will see in the movie with a premiere set for June 25, 2021.