 First official images of Stormfront in the second season of The Boys

The Entertainment Weekly media brings us exclusively the first official images of one of the new faces that are added for the second season of "The Boys", last year's Amazon Prime revelation series. Last summer we learned that actress Aya Cash was closing negotiations to interpret the female version of the Stormfront comics character. Now we have the first official look.

In the comics, Stormfront is a white supremacist raised as a "young Nazi" who is also one of the most powerful heroes in the world. A mixture between Thor and Shazam, but adding Nazism to the mixture. It is not yet clear what his role will be in the second season, but it is clear that comes to decimate the group of Seven, because the second season will have as central theme "destabilization", and precisely Stormfront is there to interrupt the status quo That reigned.

She is the grenade that is thrown into the world of Patriot and the world of Seven, ”says Antony Starr, who plays Patriot. She really causes me a lot of problems.

I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that explodes in the Seven, ”explains actress Aya Cash. Maybe nuclear bomb is not the right word. We are in Chernobyl. There you have it. It is a Chernobyl thing. I think it's here to blow Vought. She is here to try to get Vought back to the original idea of ​​creating superheroes … And she can be quite feminist. She is a very powerful woman.

Stormfront, with the ability to manipulate the weather, also has enough power to beat Patriot

He is used to everyone being afraid of him. She matches it – says Cash about his character in Stormfront and Patriot. That doesn't mean I don't understand his power and tiptoe sometimes, but he's also willing to challenge him. In the end, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Patriot is.

