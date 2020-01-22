 First official Bloodshot posters

After he and his wife are killed, Marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Improved with nanotechnology, it becomes a superman, a biotechnological killing machine: Bloodshot. While Ray trains for the first time with his super-welded teammates, he can't remember anything from his previous life. But when his memories overflow and he remembers the man who killed him and his wife, he leaves the facility to take revenge, only to discover that there is more to the conspiracy than he thought.
The movie "Bloodshot" comes to theaters this March 13.
Add Comment