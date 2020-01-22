General News

 First official Bloodshot posters

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Poster of Bloodshot (2020) Poster for Brazil of Bloodshot (2020)
Columbia Pictures launches first two official posters from "Bloodshot", the adaptation of the homonymous comic from Valiant that stars actor Vin Diesel and that last week left us his second trailer. Both posters, one for the United States and one in its version for Brazil, are starring the character played by Diesel, although in the Brazilian poster he adds his teammates Eiza González and Sam Heughan.

After he and his wife are killed, Marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Improved with nanotechnology, it becomes a superman, a biotechnological killing machine: Bloodshot. While Ray trains for the first time with his super-welded teammates, he can't remember anything from his previous life. But when his memories overflow and he remembers the man who killed him and his wife, he leaves the facility to take revenge, only to discover that there is more to the conspiracy than he thought.

The movie "Bloodshot" comes to theaters this March 13.

Maria Rivera

