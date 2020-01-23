 First look at Winn Schott with his new suit in Supergirl 5 × 11 images

Share it:

Through Entertainment Weekly, The CW has published several images of the next episode of "Supergirl", the eleventh of the current fifth season entitled “Back to the Future – Part One”. A chapter in which Winn Schott will make his triumphant return wearing his own superhero costume.

This Sunday's episode, which is also directed by actor David Harewood – the same as Martian Manhunter in the series – will face Kara with a mysterious Toyman impersonator. Since the original Toyman was Winn's father, Winslow Schott Sr., the case obviously touches the character who plays Jeremy Jordan closely. In fact, this plot will make Jordan participate in the series for a total of three episodes this season.

Jeremy Jordan made his last appearance as Winn at the end of the third season of "Supergirl". In that episode, he memorably agreed to take the place of Brainy in the Legion of Superheroes in the 31st century. Judging by these new photos, life in the future has changed him and he is now a superhero, although at the moment his costume is simple. This is reduced to a new outfit and a mask to hide his identity.

Via information | Ew