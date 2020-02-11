General News

 First look at Sue Dearbon in the series The Flash

February 11, 2020
Next week there is finally something that the series "The Flash" the debut of Sue Dearbon had been advancing for a long time, which in the comics ends up becoming the wife of Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), a character already regular in the series. The synopsis for the week of Arrowverso on February 16 advanced that the moment of truth would arrive on Tuesday 18, but the chain is ahead of the moment by publishing the usual promotional images.

The images of the 6 × 12 chapter: “A Girl Named Sue” dedicate four plans of Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue, two alone and two with Ralph, although one of these as if she did not count because we see her from behind. In other images we can see Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) next to Eva (Efrat Dor).

WHEN RALPH MEETS SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a hint about his whereabouts and finally finds himself face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home with her family, and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo. It airs on Tuesday, February 18.

