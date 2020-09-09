first look at season 2 with new images!

Share it:

Ready to go back to the galaxy far away in the company of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian? After the official poster of The Mandalorian 2 comes one rain of images taken from the second season.

The photos published by Entertainment Weekley give us a first taste of what awaits us: we find Din Djarin with the typical glittering armor in beskar, in what appears to be a desert planet; obviously could not miss the legendary Baby Yoda, who has now become a true adopted son for Mando, willing to do anything to protect him from the clutches of Moff Gideon and the bounty hunters.

The speeder on which the protagonist is portrayed (with the baby comfortably lying inside a bag) could herald a new exciting pursuit. In the following images we see the trio formed by Mando (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) about to face a delicate mission, which most likely will end with a violent battle with blaster shots. It looks like the three will form a solid alliance to escape the threats of the second season e find out more about the mystery behind the Child.

What do you think of the images? Are you eager to see the new episodes? There may also be the return of a well-known Star Wars character. We remind you that The Mandalorian will be available starting October 30, 2020 on Disney +.