first look at Mignolo and Prof

The protagonists of Animaniacs are about to make their long-awaited return! After releasing a fun Jurassic Park-inspired clip last week, Hulu has finally released the official trailer of the reboot dedicated to the famous animated series by Warner Bros.

This is the official synopsis: “They’re back! The Warner brothers Yakko, Wakko and Dot have a great time wreaking havoc in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the brothers waste no time. and they begin to wreak havoc and confusion within the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, the beloved Pinky and Prof are also returning to continue their quest for world domination. “

Developed by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, the original series of Animaniacs it aired for a total of 99 episodes divided into five seasons from 1993 to 1998. The spin-off Pinky and the Brain (Il Mignolo with Prof), whose return is certainly one of the highlights of the first trailer of the reboot.

You can view the video above, while at the bottom of the article you can find the clip focused on Jurassic Park. We remind you that the reboot will debut on Hulu on November 20th.

Speaking of Hulu, we refer you to the first images of the Marvel’s MODOK animated series.