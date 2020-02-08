General News

 First look at actress Kayla Ewell as Night in Batwoman

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Serie "Batwoman" is adding new enemies to their ranks with the intention of whipping Gotham. Thus, a new enemy will arrive in the city: Night, and will be played by actress Kayla Ewell, which we can see in the image courtesy of EW. The villain will arrive in Gotham to take advantage of people and maintain their need for human blood caused by a rare disease. Interestingly, Kayla is also known for her role as Vicki Donovan in the series. "The Vampire Diaries".

Created in the 80s, Nocturna was initially presented as a thief with pale skin and sensitivity to light after an accident, and then became one of Bruce Wayne's love interests. However, in the reboot of New 52, ​​the character was reintroduced as a vampire and one of Batwoman's villains. Nocturna and Kate began a romantic relationship during the 2014-2015 arc, which was controversial because hypnosis and mind control were involved, and a consent issue.

The villain will appear in episode 13 titled "Drink me" and will not arrive until next February 26.

