 First Justice League Dark: Apokolips War trailer

Warner Bros. Entertainment has officially launched, as we already announced yesterday on Twitter, the first trailer of the animated film “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”, the next coming for the DC animation universe, with a premiere scheduled for this spring.

This film as we know is framed in this great animated universe that is creating, although above all it serves as a sequel to the film “Justice League Dark”, of the year 2017. We are facing a massive crossover, the biggest seen in these six years of DC history, that will unite a multitude of characters from the DC universe against a common threat, as we explained the other day when the official voice cast was revealed .

The minute and a half trailer advances us how the characters' side will change, with heroes who become villains and enemies who become allies; together to leave us a good dose of action, which promises a good animated movie.