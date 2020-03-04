General News

 First images of Tom Hiddleston on the Loki filming set

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Capture of Loki (2021) from the Super Bowl spot

It's been a while commenting that the series "Loki" It is in the filming phase, and yesterday it began to circulate on the Internet that we would soon see the first images of the outdoor shooting of the series. Now that moment has arrived with the possibility of being able to see its protagonist.

In these images we can see actor Tom Hiddleston accompanied by a series of soldiers, which we assume, are part of the Time Variance Authority (Agency for Temporary Variation), already confirmed for the series, as we saw in the Super Bowl spot that they had Loki in prison. Among those agents it also seems that Owen Wilson would be wearing a mustache.

Further, one of the images apparently shows Sophia Di Martin0. Her attire is awakening the theory that it could be Lady Loki or the Enchantress, although she would almost seem to be an agent of the Agency.

Along with this comment, as we said a few minutes ago on Twitter, that IMDb has updated the card of the series, which does not imply full security, placing the actress Cailey Fleming (seen as a young King in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" or as Judith Grimes in "The Walking Dead") in the role of a young Sylvie in episode 4. This has quickly linked up with Sylvie Lushton, who was the second Enchantress in the comics, by Loki's intervention.

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

Image of the filming of Loki (2020)

