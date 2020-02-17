first images of the meeting of Neo and Trinity

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Matrix' was a before and after in the history of cinema. I know it, you know it, we all know it. His use of special effects was groundbreaking, and inspired many of the movies that came later. Yes, 'Matrix' borrowed a lot from oriental martial arts cinema but gave it a face lift to introduce it back into commercial cinema, with a plot that is still imitated today.

But of course, not everything was going to be special effects, because there was also a love story: Neo and Trinity, or what is the same, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. The first's career is now at a new high point, especially thanks to 'John Wick'. Carrie-Ann Moss, after the trilogy of 'Matrix' and 'Memento', disappeared from the spotlights and focused on smaller films, showing her great talent for acting. So seeing them together again is one of the biggest claims of 'Matrix 4'. And, luckily, we're not even going to have to wait to see the movie, because the shooting is already underway and the first images of the two characters arrive together.

The first time we saw Trinity was on a futuristic motorcycle, and it was logical for us to meet her in the same way. The scene promises a high-risk chase, and we can see Keanu Reeves again, with a more John Wick look, up in the back, with a Trinity focused on the target.

'Matrix 4' has a premiere date on May 21, 2021, and will be released at the same time as 'John Wick 4'. Keanu Reeves plans to dominate the world next year.