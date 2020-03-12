 First images of the filming of Shang-Chi in Atlanta

Share it:

Filming the movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" It has already started in Sydney, Australia, and it did not take long for the first images to be shown as it is an outdoor shoot. Thanks to a local newscast, we have a video of that shoot that has awakened the first comments because of what we see in it.

In the images we can see a mysterious figure in a suit similar to that of a ninja who gets on a helicopter. The theory is that it would be Simu Liu himself in his role as Shang-Chi, although there is also the possibility that he is The Mandarin (Tony Leung). Everything is possible because the costume does not seem to correspond to anything seen in the comics. Other images allow us to see what the "enemy army" could be, and what they are suspected to be. Ghostmakers.

Not much is known about the plot of the film other than some rumors and speculation that the film will focus on a Kung Fu tournament in which Shang-Chi will fight for the Ten Rings. According to this rumor, the film will also feature Fin Fang Foom's first appearance at UCM.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script written by David Callaham, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" It stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.