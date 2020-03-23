First images of the end of ‘Modern Family’

Eric McCandless / ABC
Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, and 22 Emmy Awards These are the figures that ‘Modern Family’ leaves us, the series that has reinvented the genre and will air its last chapter on American ABC on April 8. It will be a one-hour special and of which Entertainment Weekly has advanced the first images. Fiction, broadcast in Spain by Fox TV, has changed the lives and careers of all the actors who have worked on it and who have not been able to avoid shedding tears at the farewell.
The Dunphy-Pritchett-Tuckers
The curious clan formed by Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Joe (Jeremy Maguire), Manny (Rico Rodríguez) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) face the inevitable law of life. "Suddenly they have to face the changes that cause the growth of the kids, that moment when you have to say goodbye", explains Steven Levitan, one of the creators. But always with humor. In this image, everyone stares in amazement at the strange sculpture Jay has bought.
Claire and Phil
Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell hug each other in this tender sequence of which the team has not wanted to advance any detail. “The farewell has been a precious torture. Like being at a wedding and a funeral at the same time ”Ty says.
Claire and Mitchell
In this other image, we see Julie with Jesse Tyler Ferguson doing one of her last "shenanigans". “They discover as adults routines that they did not have as children”Steven Levitan suggests.
Alex, Haley and Luke
In this last episode we will also attend the latest hazing by Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Alex (Ariel) who, once again, choose their brother Luke (Nolan Gould) as a “victim”.
Cam and Mitchell
This sequence with Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also belongs to the last chapter in the series. "There is a mixture of sadness and gratitude, feelings that not only the writers but also all the actors have experienced", says Stephen Lloyd, one of the writers.
