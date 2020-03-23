First images of the end of ‘Modern Family’

Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, and 22 Emmy Awards These are the figures that ‘Modern Family’ leaves us, the series that has reinvented the genre and will air its last chapter on American ABC on April 8. It will be a one-hour special and of which Entertainment Weekly has advanced the first images. Fiction, broadcast in Spain by Fox TV, has changed the lives and careers of all the actors who have worked on it and who have not been able to avoid shedding tears at the farewell.