First images of the Concept Art of 'Avatar 2'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first movie of 'Avatar', released in 2009, began a trend in 3D within the cinema that in fact follows more than in force in 2020. James Cameron He planned to launch several sequels, but eleven years later we are still waiting for news about the second part: 'Avatar 2' is scheduled to arrive in December 2021. The second part was supposed to arrive in 2014, but Cameron had to develop technology to filming underwater performance capture, something that had never been done before and apparently is quite complicated.

Now 'Avatar 2' is scheduled for 2021. After that premiere Disney has a fixed schedule in which Star Wars and Avatar premieres will alternate for practically over the next decade: a Star Wars movie in 2022, 'Avatar 3' in 2023 , and so on. There will be five movies in total in the Cameron saga as planned. The new plot takes place in Pandora twelve years after the events of the first film.

The official Avatar account on Twitter He has released four pieces of the Concept Art of the new film, and without a doubt the most striking thing is that they seem designed for a video game rather than for a movie. As the account ensures, the public now "He will not return to Pandora alone. You will explore new parts of your world"