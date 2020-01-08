Entertainment

First images of the Concept Art of 'Avatar 2'

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first movie of 'Avatar', released in 2009, began a trend in 3D within the cinema that in fact follows more than in force in 2020. James Cameron He planned to launch several sequels, but eleven years later we are still waiting for news about the second part: 'Avatar 2' is scheduled to arrive in December 2021. The second part was supposed to arrive in 2014, but Cameron had to develop technology to filming underwater performance capture, something that had never been done before and apparently is quite complicated.

Now 'Avatar 2' is scheduled for 2021. After that premiere Disney has a fixed schedule in which Star Wars and Avatar premieres will alternate for practically over the next decade: a Star Wars movie in 2022, 'Avatar 3' in 2023 , and so on. There will be five movies in total in the Cameron saga as planned. The new plot takes place in Pandora twelve years after the events of the first film.

The official Avatar account on Twitter He has released four pieces of the Concept Art of the new film, and without a doubt the most striking thing is that they seem designed for a video game rather than for a movie. As the account ensures, the public now "He will not return to Pandora alone. You will explore new parts of your world"

READ:  The best horror movie posters of 2019

imageDisney

Are they Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) those two Na’vi standing in front of the sea? In the next one those same characters are in the water and the landscape can be better appreciated with that greater view.

imageDisney

The other two images show a night image where the immensity of Pandora is also collected, while the last one emanates more that style of videogame battle, as if it showed a real adventure for several players.

imageDisney

imageDisney

The big gap between the first film and the rest of the deliveries is a contra inside the saga. However, it must be remembered that now the 'Avatar' films are under the shelter of Mickey Mouse's house, so that they will not be badly wrapped. In addition, we must not forget that the first made a total of more than 2,789 million dollars worldwide.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.