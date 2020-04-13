Entertainment

First images of Space Force, the Netflix comedy with Steve Carell (The Office) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends)

April 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
On May 29, a new comedy of its own production will arrive at the Netflix catalog that promises to be one of the great premieres of the platform for this year. Is about Space force and among its cast, two great comedians stand out, such as Steve Carell (The Office) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends).

In this series, Carell's character is a general in the United States Armed Forces who expects an important promotion that he doesn't get. Instead they assasapland him the task of training new members of the army's sixth division, the newly created Space Force.

Disappointed as well as motivated by the new responsibility, General Mark R. Naird accepts the position and moves with his family to a base in Colorado where he will work with a rather particular cast of scientists and aspiring astronauts. Together they must fulfill a mission for the government, that of stepping on the Moon as soon as possible to improve their reputation. The foreseeable setbacks that will undoubtedly provoke can give much laughter.

In the cast we will find John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird, Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali and many more.

At the moment these are the first images that have been officially published and soon we hope to see a first trailer in which to check if Netflix really has as many expectations in this premiere as it seems.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

