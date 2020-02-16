First images of season 3

Share it:

We will not say that it surprises us the lap Eva Polastri (Sandra Oh). His death was less likely even than Sheriff Cooper's (Have you not seen the teaser from 'Stranger Things 4'?). However, we still didn't have much news about the expected new season of the BBC America series that in Spain is seen through HBO.

How will Eva Polastri return to her normal life after rejecting Villanelle? How will the most beloved TV killer manage with a broken heart and totally free? The answers will have to wait for the premiere of the new season, it will be this year 2020 but the exact date is not yet known. However, Enterteinment Weekley has had access to the first images. The mimes show us as surprising paths as an Eva who is dedicated to the kitchen or the character of Jodie Eat dressed up as a clown along with a partner Also appear Niko (Owen McDonnell) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) So it would surprise us that Sandra Oh's character has left her past behind and, with him, her problems. The nine images can be seen in this link. However, here are three of the most important, especially that of Villaneuve Clown. It will be difficult not to become our Halloween look, Pennywise is a joke by his side.