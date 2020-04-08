Entertainment

First images of 'Homecoming 2' with Janelle Moná e

April 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
Julia Roberts was in charge of embodying the protagonist of ‘Homecoming', he thriller psychological that came last November to Amazon Prime Video based on a successful podcast that narrated the operation of a company that helped reinsert soldiers into civilian life. Although of course, there was much more behind. Its first season had the direction of Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) and with Stephan James, Dermot Mulroney, Bobby Cannavale, Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Sissy Spacek in their cast. When a new installment was confirmed, word came that Roberts would not be part of the cast. Instead, Janelle Monáe (‘Hidden Figures’) as the new protagonist.

It read the description of the character of Monáe who was "a tenacious woman who appears floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is" Now, thanks to EW, we can already take a first look at this new character in question, which will be a military veteran who wakes up in a rowboat without remembering how she got there, or who she is.

imageEW / Ali Goldstein

While the first season of 'Homecoming' focused on introducing the organization that helps soldiers re-integrate into civilian life through the relationship between Walter (Stephan James) and social worker Heidi (Roberts), this new installment will expand the story, coming out. on the street. As co-creator Eli Horowitz explains to EW: "Season 1 was limited and suffocating, everyone was wondering about the world outside of the facility, and season 2 is about the outdoors and the natural world, and people in the headquarters of Geist ". There is precisely a new person in charge of Geist. Its CEO will now be Leonard Geist, played by Chris Cooper. Joan Cusack He has also joined the "villain side of the world" alongside Audrey (Hong Chau). We can also take a first look at all of them in the following images:

image

EW

imageEW

imageEW

imageEW

imageEW

'Homecoming 2' will arrive throughout this 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

