First images of 'Homecoming 2' with Janelle Moná e

Julia Roberts was in charge of embodying the protagonist of ‘Homecoming', he thriller psychological that came last November to Amazon Prime Video based on a successful podcast that narrated the operation of a company that helped reinsert soldiers into civilian life. Although of course, there was much more behind. Its first season had the direction of Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) and with Stephan James, Dermot Mulroney, Bobby Cannavale, Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Sissy Spacek in their cast. When a new installment was confirmed, word came that Roberts would not be part of the cast. Instead, Janelle Monáe (‘Hidden Figures’) as the new protagonist.

It read the description of the character of Monáe who was "a tenacious woman who appears floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is" Now, thanks to EW, we can already take a first look at this new character in question, which will be a military veteran who wakes up in a rowboat without remembering how she got there, or who she is.