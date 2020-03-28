 First images of Henry Thomas as Doctor Mid-Nite in Stargirl

Share it:

The CW still does not offer new official images of the series "Stargirl". The promos that have been launched these days have been a rehash of things that we had already seen. The delay of a week of its premiere will probably lengthen this situation, but some behind-the-scenes images that allow us to see Doctor Mid-Nite, this classic hero played by Henry Thomas in the series.

LJ Supersuits, the group that designed the series' costumes, has released behind-the-scenes footage from the first episode, the pilot, which gives us that glimpse of Doctor Mid-Nite in a suit that looks literally straight out of the comics.

This founding member of the JSA is blind, and with it he has a great ability to see when there is total darkness, in addition to being a great fighter in combat.

Some images on the set of Stargirl. LJ and ACD Sarah always visit the set at the start of filming to "establish" characters, such as the Golden Age of Doctor Midnite seen here, the group explains in their post. Which means she makes sure each character is dressed and stylized to their exact vision, and that's what will remain the standard for the rest of the season!