 First images of Henry Thomas as Doctor Mid-Nite in Stargirl

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Doctor Mid-Nite in the DC comics

The CW still does not offer new official images of the series "Stargirl". The promos that have been launched these days have been a rehash of things that we had already seen. The delay of a week of its premiere will probably lengthen this situation, but some behind-the-scenes images that allow us to see Doctor Mid-Nite, this classic hero played by Henry Thomas in the series.

LJ Supersuits, the group that designed the series' costumes, has released behind-the-scenes footage from the first episode, the pilot, which gives us that glimpse of Doctor Mid-Nite in a suit that looks literally straight out of the comics.

This founding member of the JSA is blind, and with it he has a great ability to see when there is total darkness, in addition to being a great fighter in combat.

Some images on the set of Stargirl. LJ and ACD Sarah always visit the set at the start of filming to "establish" characters, such as the Golden Age of Doctor Midnite seen here, the group explains in their post. Which means she makes sure each character is dressed and stylized to their exact vision, and that's what will remain the standard for the rest of the season!

Image of Doctor Mid-Nite on the set of Stargirl (2020) Image of Doctor Mid-Nite on the set of Stargirl (2020)

View this post on Instagram

Some behind the scenes looks on the set of Stargirl. LJ and ACD Sarah will always visit the set for the start of filming to “establish” characters, like Doctor Midnite Golden Era seen here. Meaning that she ensures that each character is dressed and styled to her exact vision, and that is what will remain the standard for the rest of the season! #dc #dcuniverse #dcustargirl #stargirl #cdg # cdglocal892 #cwstargirl

A post shared by Team LJ Supersuits (@ljsupersuits) on



