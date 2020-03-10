Entertainment

First images for Shojoji, Boruto's new enemy: Naruto Next Generations

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After a three-year wait, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can say goodbye, at least temporarily, to the fillers of the anime. Yes, because the arch of the Bandits Mujina continues with a new phase that will adapt the story told in the manga of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto. Kokuri affair closed, Boruto presents the new villain.

As readers of the manga will know Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the next narrative arc will focus in particular on two figures: Tento Madoka, son of the feudal lord of the Land of Fire, and Shojoji, leader of the Mujina Bandits that Boruto and his companions have faced in part over the past few episodes.

In recent days on Weekly Shonen Jump the first character design of these characters has appeared which are about to make their appearance in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Today thanks to the Boruto4life tweet we can give a more accurate look at Shojoji, the villain of history. Shojoji is a large man dressed in clothes that recall his criminal nature. The man has thinning green hair and a mustache that joins the beard and sideburns.

READ:  Mystery Of Manson Murder in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

The criminal has already shown his brutal prowess in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations even if only in the shadows. Are you ready to witness one of the first clashes narrated in the manga?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.