First images for Shojoji, Boruto's new enemy: Naruto Next Generations

After a three-year wait, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can say goodbye, at least temporarily, to the fillers of the anime. Yes, because the arch of the Bandits Mujina continues with a new phase that will adapt the story told in the manga of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto. Kokuri affair closed, Boruto presents the new villain.

As readers of the manga will know Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the next narrative arc will focus in particular on two figures: Tento Madoka, son of the feudal lord of the Land of Fire, and Shojoji, leader of the Mujina Bandits that Boruto and his companions have faced in part over the past few episodes.

In recent days on Weekly Shonen Jump the first character design of these characters has appeared which are about to make their appearance in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Today thanks to the Boruto4life tweet we can give a more accurate look at Shojoji, the villain of history. Shojoji is a large man dressed in clothes that recall his criminal nature. The man has thinning green hair and a mustache that joins the beard and sideburns.

The criminal has already shown his brutal prowess in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations even if only in the shadows. Are you ready to witness one of the first clashes narrated in the manga?