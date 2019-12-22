First images for Halo Combat Evolved and Halo 2 Anniversary: ​​test in January

Share it:

The launch of Halo Reach earlier this month has finally marked the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, but 343 Industries still has a long way to go to bring all the other chapters in the collection to Windows 10. Fortunately, everything seems to be going according to plan.

In a recent Development Update, the depository study of Halo's legacy has provided us with updates on the working status. Apparently, there is "an exercise by good-sized developers working on different development flows": the different teams are working on both the improvements for Halo Reach (the Forge and Theater modes with mouse and keyboard support will soon arrive), and the conversions of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo 3. The development of the Halo: ODST and Halo 4 campaign are further behind.

Halo: CE Anniversary is in phase Pre-Alpha and according to 343 Industries, if everything goes according to plan, in January it can be tested by players. For the occasion, the developers also showed us some screenshot of the first two chapters of the series in PC version, which you can view at the bottom of this news. To be precise, there is also an image of Halo 3: in this case, however, only the mission selection menu of the main campaign is shown. In greeting us, the team also gave us a wonderful 4K wallpaper created by Jeremy Cook, ex Publishing Team Art Director.