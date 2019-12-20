First images and details of Tenet, the new Christopher Nolan movie

Share it:

There will still be more questions than answers, but at least we will have had the opportunity to keep an eye on Christopher Nolan's most ambitious film to date. We are talking about Tenet, whose first images have come to light thanks to an exclusive Media Entertainment Weekly. Of course, they give new clues about what awaits us next summer.

Among other things because, beyond the images themselves (which you can see in the original source, at the end of the news), the director himself wanted to explain them and tell us more details about the film. Remember that the premiere is dated July 17, 2020. In addition, the film will star John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki.

The first thing that attracts attention is that it has already been listed as "An epic action that evolves from the world of international espionage.". This is what Nolan has said about it: "We are jumping from the point of view of an espionage movie, but we are going to different places. We are crossing some different genres in a hopeful and fresh way. We have gathered many large-scale productions, but this is undoubtedly the largest in terms of international scope. We filmed in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge pieces of set. There is no doubt, it is the most ambitious film we have made. ".

As if that were not enough, Nolan has also confirmed who will be the real protagonist of the film: Washington. This is what I said about it: "He is an enormously talented and physically gifted actor. He is an athlete and it is quite difficult for anyone to keep up, including the different vehicles from which we shot him: cars and helicopters." (Laughing) This guy moves. ".

Finally, since we talk about vehicles, Washington itself has talked about them for EW: "I was terrified, but when Christopher Nolan shouted 'Action!', And I had to leave all that behind and make it look great. Why was I terrified? Because it's a boat, man! I don't know how to drive a boat! But I had to act and I did it. ".

