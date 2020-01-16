First image of Morbius and Spider-Man's filtered cameo of … PS4?

Share it:

Sony Pictures Y Marvel they are about to release the first trailer of Morbius, the new spin-off from the arachnid universe of Sony centered on the terrifying vampire villain of Spider-Man. And the first images have already been filtered; so much so that one of these images shows us the actor Jared Leto totally transformed into Morbius, while in another one appears a Really significant cameo with Spider-Man as the protagonist, although not what everyone would expect … And if this image is confirmed, it would be showing a Spider-Man different from UCM, although very familiar to video game fans.

Imminent premiere of the first trailer

Thus, the first filtered image presents a Morbius transformed into a vampire, presenting a completely terrifying face and that has a great similarity with the appearance of the villain in the comics.

Although the image that is really giving to speak is none other than the one that shows an alleged Spider-Man cameo, although in a somewhat peculiar way. So much so, that in this image we see Jared Leto without transforming into an alley next to a poster in which we see Spider-Man with a graffiti that reads “murderer” or murderer, which would be a reference at the end of Spider-Man: Away from home of the UCM and the false disclosure by J.J. Jameson

Although the really strange thing about the image is that it's about Spider-Man of the successful 2018 video game for PS4, to which we must add that equips the Sam Raimi movie costume with Tobey Maguire Like Spidey We will have to wait for the trailer to see if it is real.

Although Morbius will also leave room for other Spiderverse references, since in photographs of the set filming posters have been seen Kraven or Silver saber, recurring characters of the Spider-Man universe.

