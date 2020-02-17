 First image of Cletus Kasady in Venom 2

Share it:

We shared it a few hours ago in our social networks and we have here the last surprise that actor Tom Hardy leaves us from his personal Instagram advancing once again the sequel to "Venom", currently immersed in full shooting. The person responsible for giving life to the protagonist Eddie brock offers us the first image of Cletus Kasady in the symbiote movie.

We talked about the first image in the film but it should be remembered that Cletus already saw it in the post-credits scene of "Venom". In this image, which seems to correspond to a plane cut from a larger image, we see the actor Woody harrelson characterized as Kletus, especially calling attention to that striking and curly hair we saw in that post credits scene. Here she wears a short hair, closer to that of the comics, and also highlights that the shirt she wears has colors that remind the colors of the symbiote Carnage / Slaughter. He is certainly not in jail as we saw him in "Venom", so this image could be from a flash-back scene or correspond to a later time – which would link to the recent filtering of the movie "Morbius"-.

The film is still shooting in San Francisco as revealed by a filming notice that arrives in Reddit and in which the residents of the area are warned about which streets they are going to shoot this week.

