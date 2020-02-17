General News

 First image of Cletus Kasady in Venom 2

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Cletus Kasady in post-credit Venom scene (2018)

We shared it a few hours ago in our social networks and we have here the last surprise that actor Tom Hardy leaves us from his personal Instagram advancing once again the sequel to "Venom", currently immersed in full shooting. The person responsible for giving life to the protagonist Eddie brock offers us the first image of Cletus Kasady in the symbiote movie.

We talked about the first image in the film but it should be remembered that Cletus already saw it in the post-credits scene of "Venom". In this image, which seems to correspond to a plane cut from a larger image, we see the actor Woody harrelson characterized as Kletus, especially calling attention to that striking and curly hair we saw in that post credits scene. Here she wears a short hair, closer to that of the comics, and also highlights that the shirt she wears has colors that remind the colors of the symbiote Carnage / Slaughter. He is certainly not in jail as we saw him in "Venom", so this image could be from a flash-back scene or correspond to a later time – which would link to the recent filtering of the movie "Morbius"-.

The film is still shooting in San Francisco as revealed by a filming notice that arrives in Reddit and in which the residents of the area are warned about which streets they are going to shoot this week.

READ:  Boxer Patrick Day fights for his life after shocking KO
View this post on Instagram

Hello Cletus 🔥

A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on

Public notice for venom2 filming from MarvelStudiosSpoilers



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.