 First image, details and cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before the digital launch next week from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Entertainment Weekly has exclusively revealed the First glance, as well as details, of the next animated film, which will also be dedicated to Superman, with launch scheduled for this summer.

We are talking about "Superman: Man of Tomorrow", which as we know will mark the beginning of a new stage in DC animated universe, after the closure that will bring ‘Apokolips War’. As we can see in the first image, we are talking about a new animation style.

In this film the early days of Kal-El's adventures as a superhero, learning the "chores" of saving the city while also being a fellow at the Daily Planet.

Emmy winner Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace") gives voice to Clark Kent / Superman, while as an antithesis we will have Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story) for the voice of Lex Luthor. The rest of the voice cast includes Alexandra Daddario as Lois lane, Brett Dalton as Wolf and Ryan Hurst as Parasite / Parasite.

At the moment there is no exact release date beyond, as we say, summer.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly