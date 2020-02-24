 First image and announced the voice cast of Justice: League Dark: Apokolips War

Share it:

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment reveals new details of the animated film “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”, now since the movie "Superman: Red Son" It is premiere in the United States.

The film, announced last San Diego Comic Con, will show us how the Justice League and the Dark Justice League join forces to defeat a common enemy, Darkseid, the tyrant god of Apokolips, in what is more or less will be almost a direct sequel to “Justice League: War”, which was the first film set in the current continuity of the animated films of the DC Universe. While that story was based on the comic story of Geoff Johns and Jim Lee of “Justice League”, is ‘Apokolips War’ It is not an adaptation of a comic.

his premiere is set for this spring, and will feature the greatest cast of superheroes in an animated film, which obviously also translates into a broad cast of voices in its original version.

The distribution of voices is made up of:

Matt Ryan (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, "Constantine") for Constant

Jerry O’Connell ("The Death of Superman", "Satanic Panic", “Stand by Me”) as Superman

Taissa Farmiga ("The Nun", "Mule", "American Horror Story") for Raven

Jason O’Mara (“The Man in the High Castle”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) as Batman

Rosario Dawson ("Briarpatch", “Sin City”) as Wonder Woman

Shemar Moore ("S.W.A.T.", "Criminal minds") as Cyborg

Christopher Gorham ("Covert Affairs", “Insatiable”, “Ugly Betty”) as The Flash

JL Rebecca Romijn ("X Men", "The Librarians") for the voice of Lois Lane

Rainn Wilson (“The Office”, "The Meg") as Lex Luthor

Tony Todd ("Candyman", "The Flash") is the voice of the key villain of the film, Darkseid.

Camilla Luddington ("Grey's Anatomy") as Zatanna

Ray Chase (“Justice League Dark”, “Final Fantasy XV”) as Jason Blood / Etrigan

Roger R. Cross ("24", "Arrow") as John Stewart and Swamp Thing

Liam McIntyre (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”, "The Flash") as Captain Boomerang

Hynden Walch (“Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans ”) as Harley Quinn

Stuart Allan (“Batman vs. Robin ”, "Batman: Bad Blood") as Robin / Damian

Sachie Alessio (“Batman: Hush) as Lady Shiva

John DiMaggio ("Futurama", “Batman: Under the Red Hood”) as King Shark

Via information | Comic book