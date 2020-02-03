 First footage and synopsis of Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki in the Super Bowl

Share it:

Last night the Super Bowl took place leaving us an interesting wave of promotional movie spots. And yes, Marvel Studios had a special place with materials from the next projects they have in their hands, including the Disney + series.

The event started with an introduction video that was narrated by Thanos and surprised us with a thirty-second spot dedicated to the series “The Falcon and Winter Soldier”, "WandaVision" Y "Loki". Alongside this, Marvel Studios has released the first official synopses of each of these series

Synopsis

Falcon & Winter Soldier

After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) join in a global adventure that tests their skills and patience in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ from Marvel Studios. The new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the lead writer. It opens in Disney + this fall.

WandaVision

Marvel Studios 'WandaVision' mixes the style of classic comedies with the Marvel film universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that Everything is as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the lead writer. It opens in Disney + this year.

Loki

In Marvel Studios ‘Loki’, Mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) takes up his role as God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. It opens in Disney + next year-2021.

Spot Surprises

Among the highlights that this spot leaves us we have:

The logo of the Loki shirt is TVA, which looks like a reference to the Time Variance Authority. This is an organization that monitors alternative timelines in the multiverse and "prunes" those whose existence it considers dangerous.

We see from a flash up to six different Wanda, from a black and white look from the 40s, a 70s look, or its look more similar to comics.

The presence of Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy (Speed) is already more than confirmed by different moments. One of the Wanda has a pregnant belly; in another of Wanda, in which we see her in the kitchen, in the fridge you can see a kind of drawings with a T and a B; and directly on another plane we see Wanda and Vision looking at some cribs

The new Falcon suit

Another plane seems to be the presentation of U.S. Agent, although we only see him from behind

30 second spot: