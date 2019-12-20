         First features of the Huawei P30 Lite 2020: same as 2019, but with more memory

Share it:

Huawei is one of the brands that most plays with the names of their phones so adapt them to the territory where you sell them. Hence, it is not surprising that the same mobile presents several seasons in a row while adding the year to the end of the denomination; something that happens in the Huawei P Smart, for example. So how to renew the catalog bypassing, in passing, commercial vetoes? The Huawei P30 Lite 2020 could be the answer.

The renewal of the P range brought not only the brand's top mobile, first with the periscope camera, also offered a more affordable model for those with a tight budget: the Huawei P30 Lite. It has been a very sold mobile this year that continues to be a good recommendation. Y, as Roland Quandt has uncovered, will repeat next year maintaining most of its qualities.

256 GB of storage and Kirin 710

Huawei P30 Lite 2019

As we said, The Huawei P30 Lite of 2019 will have a twin brother born a year later, always according to the data filtered by Roland Quandt. In this sense, the brand would repeat the bet without changing the design or the components; maintaining, at least in theory, access to Google applications and services since the Huawei P30 Lite 2020 would be identical to its predecessor.

As always with filtrations, it is best to keep the maximum doubt about them despite the fact that Roland is an extremely reliable "filter". According to your data, the Features of the Huawei P30 Lite 2020 They would look like this.

HUAWEI P30 LITE 2020 SCREEN 6.15 inch IPS LCD

FullHD + Resolution (2,312 x 1,080 pixels) PROCESSOR Kirin 710

GPU Mali G51 RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 256 GB + microSD REAR CAMERA 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP BATTERY 3,340 mAh with fast charge OTHERS Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, WiFi ac, GPS, rear fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm jack

Roland Quandt also comments that the Huawei P30 Lite 2020 could vary in name depending on the market where it is distributed. For example, could become the Huawei P30 Lite 256 GB Edition or the Huawei P30 Lite XL. We ignore when we will see this renewal, although it is most likely to be reserved for the first quarter of 2020.

