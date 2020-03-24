First Falcon design as Captain America revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Falcon, or Sam Wilson if you prefer, is very close to accepting a very big responsibility: to become the new Captain America. A moment highly anticipated by UCM fans, which could occur in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, one of the next exclusive Marvel series for Disney +.

Now we can finally see what this version of the character would look like. All thanks to a first look through truly spectacular conceptual art. You can see it below.

Here we have Carlos Pachecos first Sam Cap desasapland, next to a rough I did on a photo of my take, then Carlos' revised desasapland, then my further notes. pic.twitter.com/weog8q8RX2 – Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Anyway, we have to say that the desasapland does not come from the Disney + series, but from the Marvel comics. And, in these, the story tells how Sam took the shield after Steve Rogers was drained of the effects of the "super soldier" serum. Rick Remender was commissioned to write that story.

And while investigating the old files during the quarantine in which we were subjected (via Comicbook), he came across some of the first desasaplands for the look of Sam in Captain America version. The desasaplands were by the artist Carlos Pacheco, but Remender also includes his own version made with Photoshop. The latter, created through a Falcon poster of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

This is what Remender comments in his message published on Twitter: "Here we have the first Sam Cap desasapland by Carlos Pachecos, along with a draft I did on a photo of my shot, apart from Carlos' revised desasapland and also my other notes.".

What do you think of the desasapland? Comment your impressions here or on social networks. We will be happy to read them.