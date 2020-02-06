First exclusive images of Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2 of Altered Carbon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Season 2 of Altered Carbon arrives on Netflix on February 27, 2020, continuing with the cyberpunk adventures of Takeshi Kovacs, only this time it will be in the case of Anthony Mackie instead of the Joel Kinnaman version of Season 1. IGN has been able to have exclusive access at first glance to Mackie as Kovacs in the following video.

Other prominent characters shown in the teaser are Takeshi's Artificial Intelligence, Poe (Chris Connor); the original Kovacs, played by Will Yun Lee; and Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). If you need a reminder, Falconer is Taskeshi's centennial love, who also created the cortical stack technology and was the leader of the rebellion that sought to end the reasapland of the Meths (in reference to Methuselah / Methuselah): rich individuals who can live forever in new bodies.

In Season 1 we learned that the Cases (if you have the money or the necessary contacts) can be updated with unique characteristics that can make them more competent in combat. Judging by the first teaser above, it seems that Mackie's Takeshi has the ability to attract his weapons to his hands at will. Mackie is no stranger to action, as it has been a pillar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, in addition to leading the next series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will premiere in August at Disney +.

We also have exclusive images from Season 2 showing more of Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, Chris Conner as Poe and the newcomer Simone Missick as Trepp in the gallery below.

This is how Netflix describes Season 2 of Altered Carbon in its official synopsis: