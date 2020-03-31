First Dua Lipa now Banda El Recodo is a victim of hackers

Share it:

The night of this March 30, an hour after the pleasant transmission via Instagram, which starred the leader of the Banda El Recodo, Alfonso 'Poncho' Lizárraga with characters from the show (Dalú and Faisy) as part of the 'Recodo en home ', a delicate message recorded by' Poncho 'himself in which he announced that they will advance the premiere of their next single due to a difficult situation, was uploaded to the official accounts of the group.

“The NEW SIMPLE of BAND EL RECODO is filtered on social networks! We want to bring you our most recent song with great surprises, but we are in need of ADVANCING YOUR PREMIERE to this APRIL 24 because it is already circulating on different internet pages ”, is the message that accompanied the video clip posted on the Instagram of the band in which Alfonso talks about what happened.

Impotence. "Right now I find myself listening to the (songs) that will be part of the next record production that we will be releasing now in this year 2020. An album that comes with many new songs, obviously thinking about what you want to hear, now in In May we had planned to release what was going to be the new single from Banda El Recodo, a song that when we recorded it we loved it, unfortunately this song is already circulating on some Internet platforms, that is why we are taking the decision to release this song on April 24. Next April 24 will be the official premiere of the new single by the band El Recodo by Don Cruz Lizárraga, a single that is made with all of you in mind, ”the Sinaloan producer also explained in the first part of the video in which he is noted. a serious countenance, something justifiable before the impotence that could generate for a person and artist that others plagiarize their material and work.

He continued his speech noting that they hope this song will be liked by the public, and without giving more details of the name of the melody in question.

"We send you a very big hug and that in these times that we are living, they are times to be able to find ourselves again. Times of family union, and times to thank God for how good he has been with each of us. I send you a big hug, blessings and best wishes and good health, "concluded Lizárraga, but not before remembering the new date for the official release of the single.

Some of his followers appreciated that they will soon have new material from the band, others asked what the name of the melody is, while some more reiterated their support for El Recodo, regretted what happened and promised to wait anxiously for the official release of the song.

"Of course I will be waiting to hear it and with the help of God we will get out of these difficult times. Many Blessings my pretty @poncholizarraga", wrote the user Almadelii10, while Liliana.gora commented: "What a shame for what happened but that Good news that we can enjoy a new single. "

Previously. On March 23, the London singer Dua Lipa became a global trend, who cried inconsolably at the leak of her second album called Future Nostalgia. The launch of the material was scheduled for April 3, but due to what happened the interpreter of New Rules Y Don't Start Now It was necessary to advance the departure date to last Friday, March 27.

Then Dua Lipa used her Instagram account and without being able to hold back her tears, she expressed her bitter feelings about what happened. His fans offered him messages of consolation and support, as this time it has happened for El Recodo.