First diamond-studded Poke-Ball made

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
That of Pokémon can be safely defined as a social and cultural phenomenon that has been able to involve millions and millions of people all over the world, including young and old, a franchise that is still in good health and that continues to bring out new works designed to entertain all his fans.

In fact, these last few months have represented an important moment for the public, with Sword and Shield Pokémon arrived on Nintendo Switch is joined by the new animated series Pokémon 2019, which managed to quickly conquer the interest of the spectators. In short, that of our beloved multicolored monsters is a real empire that sees fans in every corner of the globe, an infinite host of people always ready to show their appreciation for IP.

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find Twitter user Giwango, who has decided to create something very particular. Taking as an example a particular Poke-Ball appeared in one of the episodes of the animated series, the user has in fact created a real Poke-Ball studded with diamonds, with a final result very similar to the original, as seen in the images at the bottom of the news.

We remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of Pokémon 2019.

